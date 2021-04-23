Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last quarter.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

