Analysts Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $16.13

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $18.18. 606,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,549. The stock has a market cap of $795.96 million, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 269,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

