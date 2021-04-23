Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT at $47.67

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWONK. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Formula One Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,882,000 after acquiring an additional 445,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.63. 9,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,684. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

