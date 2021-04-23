Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $17.79

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Infosys stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,617,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,475. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Infosys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,219,000 after buying an additional 366,371 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Infosys by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,054,000 after buying an additional 404,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

