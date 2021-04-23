Analysts Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $39.42

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Kura Oncology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 16,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.