Analysts Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $18.75

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,940.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,037,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

