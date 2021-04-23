Analysts Set Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT at €78.67

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €78.67 ($92.55).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

ETR SAX traded up €0.75 ($0.88) during trading on Friday, reaching €70.75 ($83.24). 55,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

