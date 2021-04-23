Analysts Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price at $19.86

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

