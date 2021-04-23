Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE: VIST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/17/2021 – Vista Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 332,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,802. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $233.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

