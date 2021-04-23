Analyzing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.4% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Commonwealth and Duke Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Duke Realty 0 3 8 0 2.73

Duke Realty has a consensus target price of $42.10, suggesting a potential downside of 7.21%. Given Duke Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Duke Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $127.85 million 26.98 $492.68 million $0.78 36.36 Duke Realty $973.76 million 17.41 $428.97 million $1.44 31.51

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duke Realty. Duke Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 604.59% 14.07% 12.97% Duke Realty 22.76% 4.30% 2.54%

Summary

Duke Realty beats Equity Commonwealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

