Analyzing Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norwood Financial and Kentucky Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $54.06 million 3.83 $14.22 million N/A N/A Kentucky Bancshares $59.77 million 3.64 $13.15 million N/A N/A

Norwood Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kentucky Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Norwood Financial and Kentucky Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 22.00% 9.41% 1.02% Kentucky Bancshares 19.69% 9.63% 0.99%

Risk & Volatility

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norwood Financial beats Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it is involved in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates 27 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York, including 5 offices in Wayne County, 2 offices in Pike County, 4 offices in Monroe County, 2 offices in Lackawanna County, and 2 offices in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, as well as 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

