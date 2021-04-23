Analyzing Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Washington Trust Bancorp and Peoples Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.46%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 25.03% 13.05% 1.19% Peoples Financial -4.31% -1.19% -0.18%

Risk and Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Peoples Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $264.74 million 3.33 $69.12 million $3.96 12.87 Peoples Financial $27.30 million 3.13 $1.68 million N/A N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Peoples Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2020, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 12 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operates through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 30 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

