Analyzing Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xilinx and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.16 billion 10.04 $792.72 million $3.35 38.56 Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 21.22% 30.66% 15.20% Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xilinx and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 1 13 3 0 2.12 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Xilinx presently has a consensus target price of $126.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.57%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.94%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Xilinx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xilinx beats Allegro MicroSystems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to OEMs and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales representatives. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

