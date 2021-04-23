Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

