Angelic Diaz Taube Sells 2,001 Shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Stock

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $12,666.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,030.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Angelic Diaz Taube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 88,792 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $738,749.44.

Medley Management stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Medley Management Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $27.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 11.47% of Medley Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

