ANON 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $76,094.58 and $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANON has traded up 130.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00062493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00269976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.19 or 0.00166154 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

