Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.60 million, a PE ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 33,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $159,476.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

