Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,752 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 70,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

