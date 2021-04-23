Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.48.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.84. 7,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,559. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Anthem by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.