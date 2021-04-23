Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Down to $36.06

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.06, but opened at $34.74. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 105 shares.
APOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $207,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
