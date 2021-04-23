Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Down to $36.06

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.06, but opened at $34.74. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 105 shares.

APOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $207,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

