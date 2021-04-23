Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

