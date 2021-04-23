Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.46.

NOW opened at $548.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.70 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 155.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

