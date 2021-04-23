Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 449,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,357 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

