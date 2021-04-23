Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $259.00 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.30. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

