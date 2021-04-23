Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

