Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 159,767 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,345,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $134.23. The company had a trading volume of 104,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ICAP increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.