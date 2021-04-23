Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Up 5.8%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price was up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.77. Approximately 1,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 224,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMTI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $111,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

