Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Down 4.5%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.25. 4,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 292,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

