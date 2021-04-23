Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.11.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.89. 1,596,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.34.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

