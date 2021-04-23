Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report sales of $570,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $630,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $2.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.26 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

ARAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of Aravive stock remained flat at $$5.20 during trading on Tuesday. 1,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,433. The company has a market cap of $102.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Aravive by 1,213.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

