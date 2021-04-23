ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.85.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $70.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

