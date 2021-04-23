ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €26.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.61 ($31.31).

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

