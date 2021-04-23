ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €26.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.61 ($31.31).

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.