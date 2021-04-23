Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $794,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ARCH stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $47.46. 2,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,648. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.