Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ARCH stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $718.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

