Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.40. Ardelyx shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 4,275 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

