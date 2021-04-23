Argon Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.97 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 37.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Argon has a market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00270088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,812.05 or 1.00295396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.12 or 0.00640518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $506.04 or 0.01018900 BTC.

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

