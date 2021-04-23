Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

