Aries Wealth Management Buys 74 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

