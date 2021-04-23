Aries Wealth Management Purchases 2,385 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $123.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. The stock has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

