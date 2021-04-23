Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,977 The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Marcus by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Marcus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,941.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,428. 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $640.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

