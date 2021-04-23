Arlington Partners LLC Invests $56,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 44.6% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,188.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 59,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $217.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $226.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.07 and its 200-day moving average is $207.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

