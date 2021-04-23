Arlington Partners LLC Invests $63,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

