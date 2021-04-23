Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $66.96 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $171,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

