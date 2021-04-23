Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $128,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MTH opened at $92.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.
In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
