Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $128,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTH opened at $92.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

