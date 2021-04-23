Arlington Partners LLC Takes $66,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in US Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of USFD opened at $39.22 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

