ARMOR Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $24.81 million and $3.33 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00269280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00648462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,894.06 or 1.00322845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.27 or 0.01035408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

