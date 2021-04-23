ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

ARR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $812.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

