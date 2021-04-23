Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.45

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.45 and last traded at $137.33, with a volume of 4885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.25.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,029 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

