Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arvinas by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arvinas by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

