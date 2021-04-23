Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $265.34

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $265.34 and last traded at $265.14, with a volume of 3617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

